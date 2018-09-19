How Red Sox Plan To Use Craig Kimbrel For Remainder Of Regular Season

The Red Sox already have clinched a playoff berth, so now, Boston must make sure it’s ready to go once October rolls around.

In the case of Craig Kimbrel, the Red Sox will try to cover all the bases with their closer ahead of the postseason. Prior to Wednesday’s game against the New York Yankees, Boston manager Alex Cora noted the team could use Kimbrel in different situations to make sure he’s prepared to stray from the norm when the lights are at their brightest.

To hear more from Cora, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports