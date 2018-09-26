How To Watch Red Sox-Orioles, Bruins-Red Wings Wednesday On NESN

Fall is here, and that means the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins both are in action!
The Red Sox and Orioles conclude their day/night doubleheader at Fenway Park on Wednesday, and that game can be seen on NESN. Pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.
The Bruins will take on the Detroit Red Wings for a preseason game at TD Garden on Wednesday night, and that matchup will be shown on NESNplus at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Here’s a rundown of Wednesday’s programming on NESN and NESNplus (all times Eastern):
NESN
Red Sox First Pitch, 6 p.m.
Red Sox Gameday Live, 6:30 p.m.
Red Sox vs. Orioles, 7 p.m.
W.B. Mason Extra Innings Live, 10 p.m.
Red Sox Final, 10:30 p.m.
NESN Sports Today, 11 p.m.
NESNplus
Bruins vs. Red Wings, 7 p.m.
Thumbnail photo via Jim Young/USA TODAY Sports Images
