Ian Kinsler Opens Up About Red Sox’s Hip-Shaking Celebration

The Red Sox put the kibosh on their “Win, Dance, Repeat” celebration heading into the 2018 season, but it appears Boston (kind of) is back to its dancing ways.

The Sox recently have been seen shaking their hips on second base, and there was no shortage of shimmying in Monday afternoon’s 8-2 win in Atlanta over the Braves.

Ian Kinsler, who went 2-for-5 with three RBIs in the series opener, caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin after the game to talk a little bit about Boston’s new dancing celebration. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports