Ian Kinsler, Xander Bogaerts Praise Red Sox’s Offense In 8-2 Win Over Braves

The Red Sox didn’t start scoring until the fifth inning of Monday’s game against the Atlanta Braves, but Boston eventually put eight on the board, including three in the ninth inning to top the Braves 8-2 at SunTrust Park.

Both Xander Bogaerts and Ian Kinsler largely contributed in the win, with Bogaerts going 1-for-5 with two RBIs and Kinsler knocking in three runs and scoring one of his own in a 2-for-5 afternoon.

After the game, the two infielder’s spoke about the offense, noting it can get going at any point during a game. To hear from Kinsler and Bogaerts, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.