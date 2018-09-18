Is Playoff Performance Impacted By When Team Clinches Division?

The Boston Red Sox have a chance to clinch the American League East on Tuesday afternoon against the rival New York Yankees.

The magic number to claim the division sits at two, but with 12 games remaining in the season, is it in the best interest of the Red Sox to clinch the division this early? Hypothetically, if the Sox were to clinch Tuesday, they would have 11 games left in the regular season in which they could rest players or tinker with lineups to best prepare for the postseason.

But extended time playing essentially meaningless games also could lead to lackadaisical play, and leave teams unfocused and ill-prepared come October.

However, NESN’s Manny Delcarmen explained why clinching the division closer to the end of the regular season actually could be beneficial. To hear what the ex-Sox pitcher told Adam Pellerin, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.