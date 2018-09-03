J.C. Jackson, Sony Michel Get New Jersey Numbers Ahead Of Patriots Opener

Ahead of Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Houston Texans, the New England Patriots announced new jersey numbers for several players on their 53-man roster.

Rookie cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Duke Dawson and running back Sony Michel all chose to ditch the numbers they were given at the start of the preseason, with Jackson switching from No. 34 to No. 27, Dawson swapping No. 42 for No. 29 and Michel moving from No. 29 to No. 26.

Jackson’s switch was necessary because he shared a number with veteran running back Rex Burkhead. Safety Eddie Pleasant and cornerback Ryan Lewis wore Nos. 26 and 27, respectively, during the preseason.

Michel, the 31st overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, never played a game in No. 29, as he sat out the entire preseason with a reported knee injury.

The two other rookies on New England’s initial roster — linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (fifth round) and cornerback Keion Crossen (seventh round) — opted not to change numbers. Bentley will continue to wear No. 51, while Crossen will sport No. 35.

New Patriots wide receivers Chad Hansen and Amara Darboh, both of whom were claimed off waivers Sunday, will wear Nos. 16 and 82, respectively.

