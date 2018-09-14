J.D. Martinez Continuing Historic First Season In Red Sox Uniform

It’s safe to say J.D. Martinez was the steal of the offseason.

The Boston Red Sox slugger has more than lived up to the five-year, $110 million contract he signed this winter, as he has had one of the best first seasons in a Red Sox uniform in franchise history.

Martinez blasted his 41st home run of the season Thursday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, tying him with Manny Ramirez for second most home runs by a first-year Red Sox player. Ramirez accomplished the feat in 2001. Martinez will have 15 games to hit three homers and set the new record at 44.

