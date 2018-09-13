J.D. Martinez, David Price React To Red Sox Reaching 100 Wins This Season

It’s been a thrilling season for the Boston Red Sox thus far, and the ballclub added on to its memorable 2018 campaign Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

With their 1-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, the Red Sox notched their 100th victory on the year. While the milestone, of course, is very impressive, the Red Sox certainly aren’t resting on their laurels as the playoffs near.

To hear from the Red Sox, including J.D. Martinez and David Price, after Tuesday’s win, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Joseph Abboud.