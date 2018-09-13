Jabari Bird Repeatedly Choked Out, Kicked Girlfriend In Assault, Prosecutors Say

More details have emerged in the Jabari Bird case, and they’re not pretty.

Prosecutors on Thursday accused the Boston Celtics guard of assaulting his girlfriend at his apartment last Friday night for four hours, strangling her multiple times and at one point making her lose consciousness, according to MassLive’s Tom Westerholm.

Bird also is accused of throwing the victim against the wall of his apartment, kicking her repeatedly in the stomach after she regained consciousness and trapping her inside a bathroom.

Both Bird and the victim were taken to the hospital following the incident, and the 24-year-old guard was on suicide watch while at the hospital, according to the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy.

Prosecutors read Bird those charges Thursday during a hearing at Brighton Municipal Court, where bail was set at $100,000, $50,000 of which had to be paid in cash, per Westerholm.

The Celtics released the following statement on the charges Thursday afternoon:

“Most importantly, our thoughts are with the victim of this incident. The Celtics organization deplores domestic violence of any kind, and we are deeply disturbed by the allegations against Jabari Bird.

“Pursuant to Domestic Violence Policy in the NBA’s labor agreement, matters of this kind are handled by the League Office, not the team, and so the Celtics will be working with both the league and local authorities to assist in their ongoing investigations. The team will have no further comment at this time.”

Boston drafted Bird in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft. He appeared in 13 games during his rookie season, averaging 3.0 points per game.

UPDATE (1:30 p.m. ET): Bird has been accused of felony charges of kidnapping, strangulation, domestic assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss, who posted photos of the criminal complaint brought against Bird on Twitter.

Bird could face up to 10 years in prison if he’s found guilty of the kidnapping and/or assault and battery charges.