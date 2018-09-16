Jacksonville Paper Still Salty Over Controversial Myles Jack Call In AFC Title Game

The salt is real in Jacksonville.

As you might recall, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was ruled down after forcing and recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter of last season’s AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots. The Jags were leading by 10 at the time, and had Jack not been ruled down, he likely would’ve run to the end zone and put the game out of reach. Instead, the Jags offense went 3-and-out, and the Pats went on to win the game.

(We know: Tom Brady is more than capable of engineering a 17-point comeback, but a touchdown from Jack likely would’ve put that game away.)

In case you need your memory jogged, here’s the controversial play:

Now, let’s fast-forward to Sunday’s rematch between the Jaguars and the Patriots.

The Florida Times-Union, a Jacksonville-area newspaper, ran a story about Jack in its Sunday edition. The story is on the cover of the sports page and features the headline, “Myles Jack Still Isn’t Down.”

Reminder: That play occurred roughly eight months ago.

Do the Jaguars (and their fans) have a right to be upset over what happened in the AFC title game? Absolutely, but at the end of the day, the referees didn’t squander a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead — the Jags did. The team probably should just move on and focus on what’s ahead, rather than what’s behind.

But hey, to each their own rallying cry — or whatever.