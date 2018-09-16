Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, Ryan Donato Discuss Win In China Over Flames

Hockey season finally is right around the corner.

After a long offseason, the Boston Bruins began their trek to the Stanley Cup on Saturday in their first preseason game against the Calgary Flames in China. The game didn’t disappoint, as the Bruins would go on to win 4-3 in a shootout.

Following the game, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and Ryan Donato discussed their offseason preparation, including how they plan to handle the transition to the physical play in the NHL.

To hear their breakdown, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.