Jalen Ramsey Revisits Rob Gronkowski Trash Talk Ahead Of Patriots-Jaguars

A motivated Rob Gronkowski will be taking the field in Jacksonville on Sunday, but Jalen Ramsey is ready.

The New England Patriots tight end was featured in Ramsey’s preseason spewing of trash talk, as the Jaguars star implied that Gronkowski was overrated and struggled going up against top-tier corners.

Gronkowski admitted Wednesday that Ramsey’s words would be used as motivation for the Week 2 tilt between the Pats and Jags, but Ramsey isn’t going to shy away from the potential storm that he created.

“I might be crazy, I don’t care,” Ramsey said of remarks about Gronkowski, per ProFootballTalk. “He’s good, don’t get it twisted, he’s good. You saying this to me is supposed to bring fear to me or something? I don’t fear no man, period. So he’s going to have to come out there and line up on me.”

Gronkowski, of course, doesn’t need to rely on Ramsey’s smack talk to fire him up for Sunday’s game. There will be a certain level of unfinished business for the five-time Pro Bowl selection, who was forced to leave last season’s AFC Championship Game early with a concussion. Gronkowski doesn’t exactly need to prove anything, but going up against the best often brings out the most in elite competitors.

There likely won’t be a shortage of targets for Gronkowski either, as the Patriots’ wide receiver depth currently leaves a bit to be desired and a pair of running backs are dealing with injuries.