James Harrison Doubles Down On Taking Bill Belichick Over Mike Tomlin

James Harrison basically stated the obvious earlier this summer when he said Bill Belichick was a better head coach than Mike Tomlin. After all, Belichick is considered one of the greatest coaches in NFL history.

But the declaration still turned some heads, largely because Harrison spent 10 seasons playing for Tomlin with the Pittsburgh Steelers and less than two months playing for Belichick with the New England Patriots. And the former All-Pro linebacker also was very blunt in saying Tomlin needed to be more disciplined.

Well, Harrison doubled down Wednesday, one day after former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw criticized Tomlin during a radio interview. Harrison hardly ripped Tomlin, who has guided Pittsburgh to 10 or more wins in eight of his 11 seasons, but he reinforced the notion the Steelers coach needs to improve his attention to detail in order for the team to reach its full potential.

Belichick has won five Super Bowl titles in his 18 seasons as New England’s head coach. The Patriots have been to the big game eight times in that span. Comparing anyone to Belichick is rather unfair, but Harrison’s critique could help explain why the Steelers — an organization with a very talented roster — have won just one Super Bowl with Tomlin in charge.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images