Jarvis Landry Sets Astronomical Targets For First Season With Browns

Everybody knows Jarvis Landry has high hopes for his Cleveland Browns career. Few knew until just how high they are.

The Browns wide receiver said in an interview GQ published Monday he hopes to shatter the NFL’s receiving records this season, his first campaign in Cleveland. Landry declared his ambitious target amid a larger point he was making about preparing to excel individually and collectively.

“If anybody trains not to win the Super Bowl, they shouldn’t be playing this game,” Landry said. “It’s as simple as that. And, individually, just be the best. I think if I’m not mistaken, it’s 156 catches, 1,900 yards, and 24 touchdowns.”

Landry’s mistake only lays in the details: Marvin Harrison in 2002 caught a record 143 passes. Calvin Johnson had a record 1,964 receiving yards in 2012. If Landry catches 24 touchdown passes, he’ll pass the mark (23) Randy Moss set in 2007.

Nevertheless, Landry’s intentions couldn’t be any clearer.

“That’s the leading statistic in every category for a receiver,” he said. “It’s held by three different people, but at the same time, that’s my goal … I don’t want to be some guy that just puts the jersey on and, ‘Oh, he played here for three years.’ When I take that off, put that s–t up in the banners.

Who can fault a player of dreaming big (regardless of the team for which he plays)?

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images