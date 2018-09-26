Ja’Whaun Bentley Has Message For Patriots Fans After Injured Reserve News

Ja’Whaun Bentley’s promising rookie season has been put on hold.

The New England Patriots placed the 22-year-old linebacker on injured reserve Wednesday, meaning he won’t be eligible to return until Week 12 at the earliest.

It was a tough blow for Bentley, who had emerged from relative obscurity as the Patriots’ fifth-round draft pick to become a starter on defense.

The Purdue product is facing adversity with a positive outlook, though. Here’s the message Bentley posted on Instagram along with a photo of him intercepting Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford:

“Pats Nation!! 2018 has been A Ride. It’s not WHY ME!? It’s TRY ME😈! Thank you for Welcoming me into New England with Open Arms & it’s just the BEGINNING! I get to add a lil bit more to my testimony. I can’t wait for the Memories coming in the Future & I appreciate the Love sent from Near and Far! Pats Nation is Home❗️🔵🔴 😈WarriorMentality😈 We Just Getting Started❗️🦍🦍”

Bentley is looking at the glass half full, but the Patriots’ defense will have to adapt quickly, as it welcomes an undefeated Miami Dolphins team to Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images