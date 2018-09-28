Jayson Tatum Recalls Emotions After Dunking On LeBron James In Game 7

Jayson Tatum provided a number of memorable moments over the course of his stellar rookie campaign, but arguably the most signature came in the final game of the Boston Celtics’ 2017-18 season.

Tatum undoubtedly was the Celtics’ best player in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. While Boston ultimately fell in the do-or-die contest, Tatum left his stamp on the game when he posterized LeBron James late in the fourth quarter. Not only did the 20-year-old dunk on one of his idols, Tatum put the finishing touches on the play by bumping James and letting out a scream.

The Celtics swingman still isn’t sure what came over him in that moment, but he certainly has no regrets.

“I don’t know why I yelled and bumped him,” Tatum told GQ. “But I’m glad I did. I will always remember that. But I was running back on defense like, ‘Oh, my God.’ I couldn’t believe what I just did.”

Celtics fans likely share the same sentiments as Tatum, as it almost was tough to believe some of the things the Duke product did on the court last season. But now that he’s made a name for himself in the league, a lot will be expected of Tatum as he enters his second NBA season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports