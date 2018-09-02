Jeremy Hill Has High Hopes For ‘Amazing Season’ After Making Patriots’ Roster

FOXBORO, Mass. — To the surprise of no one who watched the New England Patriots this preseason, running back Jeremy Hill survived final cuts Saturday, securing a spot on the Patriots’ 53-man roster.

Hill gained an edge over fellow power back Mike Gillislee early in training camp and held it throughout the summer, averaging 4.1 yards per carry during the preseason to Gillislee’s 3.0. Gillislee, who endured a disappointing debut season in New England in 2017, was released on cutdown day.

“We all know how much of a business this league is, and you never know,” Hill said Sunday. “But when you do get the opportunity, we’re all blessed, and we’re all privileged to be here, and we’ve got to take advantage of that. So we’re definitely excited, the guys who did make the cut. It’s definitely going to be an amazing season this year.”

Cracking the Patriots’ initial roster represented a rebirth of sorts for Hill, whose Cincinnati Bengals tenure hit rock bottom in 2017. After amassing 2,757 rushing yards and 30 total touchdowns over his first three NFL seasons, Hill managed just 116 yards on 37 carries with no scores in seven games before landing on season-ending injured reserve and undergoing ankle surgery.

“You can never be satisfied,” said Hill, who signed with the Patriots in March. “We have so much more work to do. But it’s definitely a blessing for me to get the opportunity to be on this team and contribute in any way that I can, so I definitely can’t take that for granted, for sure.”

Hill made an effort after the surgery to drop weight, which in turn increased his quickness and explosiveness. Playing at around 225 pounds — the lightest he’d been since high school — he impressed in his Patriots debut, carrying the ball 11 times for 51 yards and a touchdown in a preseason-opening win over the Washington Redskins.

The 25-year-old went on to record 31 yards on six carries against the Philadelphia Eagles and 25 yards on nine carries against the Carolina Panthers before sitting out Thursday’s preseason finale against the New York Giants.

“Obviously, in preseason, there were flashes,” Hill said. “But for me, I think there’s so much more I can do and so much more I think I can do to help this team. So (I want to) just continue to work on that. Obviously, there were some good flashes there but so much more we can do and so much more I can do. That’s definitely a good start, though.”

Depending on the health of Rex Burkhead and rookie Sony Michel, both of whom missed the entire preseason with reported knee injuries, Hill could begin the season as New England’s No. 1 early-down back. The Patriots will host the Houston Texans next Sunday in their regular-season opener.

“This is everything we’ve worked for, building up for the regular season, the home opener,” Hill said. “This is why we do it, so we’re excited. We’ve got a long way to go, so much preparation we have to do, but that’s why we’re here. I’m excited to work and get ready for the Houston Texans.”

