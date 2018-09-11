Jeremy Hill Posts Inspiring Instagram Message After ACL Injury Derails Season

Jeremy Hill is maintaining a positive outlook in the face of adversity.

The New England Patriots placed Hill on season-ending injured reserve Monday after the running back suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s season opener against the Houston Texans.

It was a brutal blow for Hill, who was hoping to contribute in the Patriots’ offense after a promising preseason. But the 25-year-old is trying to keep his head up, as evidenced by the inspiring message he posted to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

“Why me Why now is what I’ve been asking myself since Sunday but in actuality WHY NOT me,” Hill wrote. “Adversity and hurdles have been my whole life this just seems to be another one in my journey. God doesn’t make mistakes and I know I’m being put through this for a reason. Thanks for all your prayers I truly appreciate them. Only the Beginning for me.”

Hill also sent out a brief tweet Sunday afternoon right after the Patriots’ 27-20 win.

Gods Plan — Jeremy Hill (@JeremyHill33) September 9, 2018

Hill is in New England on a one-year contract, so it remains to be seen if the Patriots will welcome the former Cincinnati Bengal back next season.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images