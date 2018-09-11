Jets Claim They Knew Matthew Stafford’s Signals During Rout Of Lions

The New York Jets’ defense jumped all over Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions on Monday night. It was almost like the players knew where Stafford was throwing the ball.

… About that.

After a lopsided affair at Ford Field in which Stafford threw four interceptions en route to a 48-17 loss, Jets linebacker Darron Lee made a bold proclamation.

“We were calling out their plays as (Stafford was) getting up to the line,” Lee said, via the New York Post. “We knew his signals, we knew everything.

“Just seemed like we were in his head as a defense, but that’s just preparation for us all around. They run pretty true to whatever they get out of their formations and everybody knew it.”

To be clear, the Jets aren’t claiming they did anything sneaky or illegal. They simply noted the predictability of Detroit’s offense, which mustered just one touchdown in new head coach Matt Patricia’s debut.

“The offense paints a picture for you each and every week to tell you what they’re gonna do,” Jets safety Jamal Adams told the Post, “as long as you study your opponent.”

Lee took an errant Stafford pass 36 yards to pay dirt in the third quarter, jumping running back Theo Riddick’s route to record the Jets’ first defensive touchdown since 2013.

Sure enough, Lee insisted he knew exactly where the ball was going, thanks in part to Adams.

“I’ve been watching that formation since like July,” Lee said. “Jamal called it out, I called it out. I’m like, ‘Just sit there and wait on the inside route.’ It was either gonna be a snag route or a ram route, and he ran a ram route. It was right there.”

This is more of an indictment on the Lions and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, who apparently underestimated the competency of New York’s defense. They may need to go back to the drawing board — and keep that drawing board under wraps.

