Jets Vs. Jaguars Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

Sunday could be a big day for the Jacksonville Jaguars defense.

The 2-1 Jags will host the 1-2 New York Jets and their rookie quarterback, Sam Darnold. Sure, the 21-year-old has looked impressive early on, but you have to believe Jalen Ramsey and Co. will make life miserable for the first-year signal-caller in this Week 4 matchup.

Here’s how and when to watch Jets vs. Jaguars:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

