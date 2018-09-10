NFL

Jets Vs. Lions Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

by on Mon, Sep 10, 2018 at 4:00PM

Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season concludes with a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader on ESPN, beginning with a matchup between the Detroit Lions and New York Jets at Ford Field.

The Lions are hoping quarterback Matthew Stafford and new head coach Matt Patricia will lead them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Jets, meanwhile, are very optimistic about the future of rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, who impressed both in training camp practices and preseason games.

Here’s how and when to watch Lions vs. Jets:

Start Time: Monday, Sept. 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Live StreamYahoo! Sports

