Jimmy Butler Rumors: This Team Now Pursuing Trade For T-Wolves Star

The Cleveland Cavaliers apparently want to speed up their rebuilding process.

The LeBron James-less Cavs are the latest team to join the pursuit for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday, citing sources. At least least eight other teams are hoping to acquire Butler, who has demanded a trade from Minnesota.

ESPN Sources: Another team pursuing a Jimmy Butler trade with Minnesota: Cleveland. Cavs owner Dan Gilbert was seen talking privately with Glen Taylor at NBA Board of Governors meeting on Friday. Both owners played a part in negotiating the Love-Wiggins deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2018

The Cavs aren’t expected to be contenders in the Eastern Conference this season. But adding Butler to a group that already includes Kevin Love, J.R. Smith and Tristan Thompson could change everything.

The Timberwolves reportedly want to trade Butler by Tuesday, per Wojnarowski. The 29-year-old has threatened to sit out training camp if he isn’t dealt.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images