Jimmy Garoppolo Injury: 49ers QB Carted Off After Twisting Knee On Huge Hit

UPDATE (4:35 p.m. ET): San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is prepared for the worst in the case of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s knee injury.
ORIGINAL STORY: The San Francisco 49ers’ promising season is at risk of being derailed.
Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering what appeared to be a serious non-contact knee injury while trying to scramble for a first down.
Garoppolo also took a big hit from Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson directly to his right shoulder — which he injured during the 2016 season with the New England Patriots — but the more obvious concern obviously is his knee.
The 26-year-old quarterback quickly was ruled out of the game, and the initial outlook doesn’t look good, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
Garoppolo just signed the most lucrative contract in NFL history this offseason and is expected to be San Francisco’s quarterback of the future, so the Bay Area will be praying his injury isn’t serious.
