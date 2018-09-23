Jimmy Garoppolo Sends Message To 49ers Backup QB After Injuring Knee

The 2018 NFL campaign was supposed to be Jimmy Garoppolo’s true breakout season, but it looks like we might have to put a pause on the coronation of the young signal-caller.

Garoppolo went down with a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the 49ers’ Week 3 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, which prompted the fifth-year QB to be carted off the Arrowhead Stadium field. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted after the game that the team is fearing a torn ACL for Garoppolo, who also appears to be expecting the worst based on his message to San Francisco’s backup quarterback C.J. Beathard.

C.J. Beathard says he spoke with Jimmy Garoppolo just now. ‘He told me to lead these guys.’ #49ers — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) September 23, 2018

Beathard appeared in seven total games (five starts) for the 49ers last season as a rookie, completing 123-of-224 passes for 1,430 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions. The Iowa product isn’t at the same skill level as Garoppolo, but he showed signs of being a capable QB in his first season in the league.

Garoppolo made good on his opportunity in the 2016 season with the New England Patriots, and now Beathard will look to do the same with Jimmy G sidelined.

