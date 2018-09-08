Red Sox’s Joe Kelly Reacts To Disastrous Outing In Friday’s Loss To Astros

Friday was a night to forget for Joe Kelly.

The Red Sox reliever was given a tie game as he entered in the eighth inning of Boston’s contest against the Houston Astros. He proceeded to allow three runs on four hits with one strikeout as the Astros ultimately ended up winning 6-3.

Following the game, Kelly noted that he felt good entering the appearance, but took full accountability for things falling by the wayside.

