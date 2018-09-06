Joey Cora ‘Relieved’ At Alex Cora’s Red Sox Success In First Season

To say Alex Cora is having a heck of a season would be an understatement.

The Boston Red Sox manager is 97-44, good for the best record in Major League Baseball, and is a mere eight wins away from tying the franchise record of 105 wins set back in 1912.

Oh, and he’s doing it all in his first year.

Cora’s success certainly has been talked about quite a bit, but one person’s attention it has grabbed from day one is his older brother and Pittsburgh Pirates third base coach, Joey Cora.

“I’m definitely happy, obviously. I’m proud. Relief might be the word,” Joey Cora said, via MassLive. “The fact that he has been successful. There’s always hesitation. Hopefully, he does well. He’s the little brother. You want your little brother to succeed.”

As good as Boston’s record is, it doesn’t reflect the injuries Alex Cora has faced this season to superstars Chris Sale, Mookie Betts and David Price, to name a few. And the elder Cora certainly has taken notice as his younger brother has handled those situations.

“It hasn’t been easy,” Joey Cora said. “It hasn’t been smooth. They’ve had to ride it out and they’ve been fine, obviously.”

But despite everything Alex Cora and the Red Sox have overcome this season, the biggest challenge still lies ahead.

“His biggest challenge hasn’t shown up yet. October 5, when they start the playoffs, that’s when the biggest challenge is gonna be,” Joey Cora said. “He’s gonna have to manage the game. It’s a little bit different in the playoffs. He’s gonna be up to the task, I’m pretty sure.”

The playoffs absolutely will be Alex Cora’s biggest test of the season, as he starts with a clean slate come Oct. 5.

