John Millman Stuns Roger Federer At U.S. Open – But Just Wants Fantasy Advice

After pulling off the biggest tennis upset of the year, John Millman had one important question on his mind: Le’Veon Bell or Todd Gurley?
The unseeded Australian shocked the tennis world Monday night by defeating the great Roger Federer 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3) in the Round of 16 at the 2018 U.S. Open. It’s the first time Federer has ever lost to an opponent ranked outside the top 50 in his U.S. Open career, and only the second time in his last 14 U.S. Open appearances he hasn’t reached the quarterfinals.
The Swiss tennis legend made plenty of unforced errors in the marathon match, so Millman acted as humbly as he could in victory. And when asked how he’d celebrate the monumental victory, the 29-year-old gave an awesome shout-out to the fantasy football community.
Click here to watch a video of Millman’s answer.
“It’s 1 o’clock (in the morning) now. I probably should try to get a recovery,” Millman told ESPN’s Brad Gilbert. “I’ve got a 7 o’clock in the morning fantasy draft. So, I’m going to get up for that, and hopefully I have a good draft. I’m second pick.”
Millman paused, then added, “I don’t know whether to go Gurley or Le’Veon Bell.”
That’s right: Six hours after beating Roger freaking Federer at the U.S. Open, Millman will be doing a fantasy draft with his buddies. Life goes on, folks.
Here’s hoping Millman has a good draft — Grab Gurley if you can, John — because things won’t get much easier for him at Flushing Meadows. The Aussie has a date with sixth-seeded Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinal round Wednesday.
Thumbnail photo via Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY SPORTS Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP