Johnny Manziel Regains Starting Job With CFL’s Montreal Alouettes

Johnny Manziel’s football comeback is on again.

Montreal Alouettes head coach Mike Sherman announced Monday the former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback will start Friday’s game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, according to TSN. Manziel has practiced with the first offensive unit this week ahead of his first start since Aug. 11.

Manziel endured a disastrous Canadian Football League debut Aug. 3, throwing four first-half interceptions in Montreal’s 50-11 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He sustained a concussion Aug. 11 and has watched his team flounder ever since, despite having been medically cleared to return

Antonio Pipkin has played in Manziel’s absence, leading the team to a 2-2 record in his four starts. However, his last outing, in which he completed just 11 of 22 passes for 95 yards and four interceptions, and Montreal’s 3-9 record convinced Sherman to opt again for “Johnny Football” north of the border.

