Josh Gordon Appears To Confirm Trade To Patriots With Photo Of … Terry Rozier?

The New England Patriots have acquired Josh Gordon from the Cleveland Browns, and the wide receiver had an interesting way of seemingly confirming the deal.

Mere moments after news of the deal broke, Gordon updated his story on Instagram. In the post was a photo of Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier walking into TD Garden with a Drew Bledsoe Patriots jersey on.

You can look at the post from Gordon here.

Rozier made waves during the first round of the NBA playoffs this past season when he accidentally referred to Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe as Drew Bledsoe. What ensued after the slip up was the retired QB and Rozier creating a little bit of a friendship, and the guard sporting a pretty sweet throwback Pats jersey in the process.

That photo now appears to serve as Gordon’s display of excitement for getting a fresh start in Foxboro.