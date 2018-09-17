Josh Gordon Odds: Patriots, Cowboys Co-Favorites To Land Browns Wideout

If you ask Vegas, the New England Patriots still are very much in the running for Josh Gordon’s services.

The Browns announced Saturday they plan to release Gordon, who’s dealing with a hamstring injury and didn’t play in Week 2, on Monday, but the belief is that Cleveland will trade the talented wide receiver rather than cut him outright.

That’s led to plenty of speculation about where Gordon will end up: He reportedly is eyeing the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys — the Niners already called about him — but is a Super Bowl contender like the Patriots also in play? And are the Browns really against trading Gordon to any team in the AFC?

As the rumors spread, OddsShark released its odds Sunday night for the teams most likely to bring on Gordon — and an interesting team tops the list.

Updated odds for what team Josh Gordon signs with (@betmybookie): Patriots +200

Cowboys +200

49ers +250

Colts +400

Jaguars +400

Giants +400

Titans +600

Cardinals +600

Bears +1000

Packers +1200

Field +500 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) September 17, 2018

To be clear, these odds don’t guarantee anything about where Gordon ends up. In fact, longtime Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. appeared to rule out his move to Dallas.

Let me clarify: The Cowboys will not pursue Josh Gordon, per source — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 16, 2018

But Vegas usually has a justification for its lines — if it didn’t it would lose lots of money — so the Patriots, Cowboys and Niners at least appear to be in the mix for Gordon.

We may have a resolution on Gordon soon, as the Browns reportedly are expected to trade him by 4 p.m. ET on Monday.