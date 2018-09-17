Josh Gordon Odds: Patriots, Cowboys Co-Favorites To Land Browns Wideout

If you ask Vegas, the New England Patriots still are very much in the running for Josh Gordon’s services.
The Browns announced Saturday they plan to release Gordon, who’s dealing with a hamstring injury and didn’t play in Week 2, on Monday, but the belief is that Cleveland will trade the talented wide receiver rather than cut him outright.
That’s led to plenty of speculation about where Gordon will end up: He reportedly is eyeing the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys — the Niners already called about him — but is a Super Bowl contender like the Patriots also in play? And are the Browns really against trading Gordon to any team in the AFC?
As the rumors spread, OddsShark released its odds Sunday night for the teams most likely to bring on Gordon — and an interesting team tops the list.
To be clear, these odds don’t guarantee anything about where Gordon ends up. In fact, longtime Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. appeared to rule out his move to Dallas.
But Vegas usually has a justification for its lines — if it didn’t it would lose lots of money — so the Patriots, Cowboys and Niners at least appear to be in the mix for Gordon.
We may have a resolution on Gordon soon, as the Browns reportedly are expected to trade him by 4 p.m. ET on Monday.
