Juventus Vs. Valencia Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Cristiano Ronaldo arguably is the best player in UEFA Champions League history and led Real Madrid to the last three titles in this competition, and he’s hoping to bring similar success to his new club, Juventus.

The reigning Italian champions lost to Ronaldo’s Real Madrid in the quarterfinals last season, and they’re hoping he can lead them to their first European crown since 1995-96.

Valencia is back in the Champions League for the first time since 2015-16. The Spanish club hasn’t advanced past the Round of 16 since 2002-03.

Here’s how and when to watch Juventus vs. Valencia online:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports Images