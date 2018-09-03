Kanye West Makes Lofty Prediction For Bears After Khalil Mack Trade

You might not believe this, but Kanye West said something just a tad bit ridiculous on Twitter.

The legendary emcee, who seemingly is good for a daily wild tweet, was back at it again early Sunday morning. But instead of a tweet about his fashion line or perplexing thoughts, West chimed in with a take about his hometown NFL team, the Chicago Bears.

While the crux of Ye’s tweet was to show some love for star running back Jordan Howard, the 21-time Grammy Award winner also fired the hot take alarm in wake of the Bears trading for Khalil Mack.

“Jordan Howard gotta new nick name for the work that he’s doing in the city J-How Jordan helping others win and we just got Khahlil Mack. We going to the Super Bowl this year,” West’s tweet read.

There’s no question Mack immediately makes Chicago better, but a run to Super Bowl LIII feels like a bit of a stretch for the Bears, who will have a tough enough time being competitive in their own division going up against the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

That said, the Bears’ future certainly is bright, and we could see the team legitimately competing for the Lombardi Trophy in the somewhat near future.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports