Kawhi Leonard’s Awkward Laugh Becomes Instant Meme On Raptors Media Day

Kawhi Leonard broke his silence to the delight of some internet users and the horror of others.
The Toronto Raptors forward sent the internet into meltdown Monday with his, um, unique laugh he broke out while speaking to reporters during the team’s media day. A reporter asked Leonard an utterly forgettable question about his personality, and the first-year Raptor topped off his answer with a laugh that will sear itself into your memory.
The internet naturally had a field day, with many Twitter users turning Leonard’s laugh into an instant meme.
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman even joined the fun.
Leonard’s tenure in Toronto will be one of the most-followed NBA storylines this season. He arrived in July from the San Antonio Spurs, who traded him to the Raptors in July in exchange for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
The Raptors hope to sign Leonard to a contract extension, instead of losing him to another team next summer in free agency. The course of his Raptors career will be determined months from now, but anyone who hears his laugh won’t forget what his start in Toronto sounded like.
