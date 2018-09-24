Kawhi Leonard’s Awkward Laugh Becomes Instant Meme On Raptors Media Day

Kawhi Leonard broke his silence to the delight of some internet users and the horror of others.

The Toronto Raptors forward sent the internet into meltdown Monday with his, um, unique laugh he broke out while speaking to reporters during the team’s media day. A reporter asked Leonard an utterly forgettable question about his personality, and the first-year Raptor topped off his answer with a laugh that will sear itself into your memory.

Some smiling and laughing from Kawhi Leonard during his introductory press conference with the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/uYNYldpwDC — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 24, 2018

The internet naturally had a field day, with many Twitter users turning Leonard’s laugh into an instant meme.

Making Kawhi’s laugh my text tone — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) September 24, 2018

Anyone throw autotune on the Kawhi laugh yet? — LAMBOLAMBO ☯️ (@LAMBOLAMBO) September 24, 2018

After hearing Kawhi Leonard laugh I would rather him go back to being quiet — Christian Hall (@SpazzLion) September 24, 2018

Kawhi laugh was a malfunction — Rap Game Forrest Gump 🇬🇭 (@Sixfever) September 24, 2018

It's 1am and I can't sleep, why? I heard Kawhi Leonard's laugh. 🤡 — bear • 곰 (@beartorius) September 24, 2018

imagine you’re on a date and he laughs like kawhi leonard — Arati (@aratiii) September 24, 2018

We lost DeMar’s laugh but we gained Kawhi’s laugh. Fair trade tbh — immaann (@BoooooUWhore) September 24, 2018

Now we know why we’ve never heard Kawhi laugh before 😂 — AK (@HaloAK5) September 24, 2018

driving down the coast from la to mexico today and gonna listen to nothing but the sound of kawhi’s awkward fake laugh — Sasha (@sashakalra) September 24, 2018

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman even joined the fun.

After hearing Kawhi’s laugh, I’m all in on the @Raptors this season. That’s a extremely funny/scary/savage laugh. Wouldn’t mess with that guy! Lol 🖐🏾 — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) September 24, 2018

Leonard’s tenure in Toronto will be one of the most-followed NBA storylines this season. He arrived in July from the San Antonio Spurs, who traded him to the Raptors in July in exchange for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Raptors hope to sign Leonard to a contract extension, instead of losing him to another team next summer in free agency. The course of his Raptors career will be determined months from now, but anyone who hears his laugh won’t forget what his start in Toronto sounded like.

