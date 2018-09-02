Keion Crossen Only Spent One Minute Celebrating Making Patriots Roster

FOXBORO, Mass. — Five years ago, New England Patriots cornerback Keion Crossen was a 140-pound high school quarterback.

There’s not much an FBS program can do with a 140-pound player, so he wound up at FCS Western Carolina. And once there, Crossen ate and ate and ate and ate. He would wake up at 3 a.m. to down peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. He would blend chicken, beans and rice to get it down easier.

And now he’s on an NFL active roster at a listed 185 pounds.

Of course, that’s not all it took. Crossen was a second-team All-Southern Conference selection and earned SoCon Defensive Player of the week honors twice. He finished his college career with 165 tackles, three interceptions, 19 pass breakups a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one sack.

“Hard work, dedication,” Crossen said. “Being persistent. God deserves the glory, and that’s what I lean on the most.”

Crossen was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft but had an uphill climb for a roster spot, competing with Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe, Jonathan Jones, 2018 second-round pick Duke Dawson, Jason McCourty, 2016 second-round pick Cyrus Jones, undrafted rookie JC Jackson, Ryan Lewis and Jomal Wiltz.

The Patriots liked Crossen so much they kept him on as a seventh cornerback along with Gilmore, Rowe, Jonathan Jones, Dawson, McCourty and Jackson. Crossen successfully beat out Cyrus Jones, Lewis and Wiltz despite some preseason hiccups.

Crossen was flagged three times in the Patriots’ second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles — twice for pass interference and once for holding. But he rebounded in Weeks 3 and 4, allowing just one 31-yard catch on six targets with three pass breakups.

“(Patriots coaches) did a great job of working with me and making sure that I just understood the transition from college to the pros as far as a defensive back standpoint,” Crossen said.

The Patriots’ coaching staff was pleased with Crossen’s ability to bounce back after a tough Week 2 performance.

“We’ve addressed that not just with Keion — who had the — was involved in those plays but all the other players,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Friday. “They all saw what happened, we all saw what happened and we worked very hard the last couple weeks to talk about those techniques and the proper way to play the receiver and the ball down the field.”

Crossen certainly has the physical tools to succeed in the NFL. He just needed some tweaks to his playing style. He ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at his pro day in March with a 6.67-second 3-cone, 4.01-second short shuttle, 39.5-inch vertical leap and 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump. Based on those numbers, Crossen is one of the best athletes in the NFL.

He’s also taking the right approach to making the Patriots’ roster. He found out Saturday at 4 p.m., when he never received a call from the Patriots while other players he was with, like safety A.J. Moore and defensive tackle John Atkins, got those dreaded phone calls informing them of their release.

“I enjoyed it at 4:01 (p.m.), and right now I’m focused,” Crossen said. “I focused at 4:02 (p.m.) to get started for Houston week.

It’s already on to the Texans and Week 1 of the regular season for Crossen.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images