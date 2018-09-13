Kevin Hart Throws Lousy ‘273 MPH Fast Ball’ On First Pitch At Cubs Game

Kevin Hart shouldn’t entertain thoughts of quitting his day job for baseball.

The comedian-turned-actor tossed one of the lousiest first pitches we’ve seen in recent memory Wednesday night at Wrigley Field prior to the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs game. Hart elaborately set the stage for his pitch and even shook off the catcher until he received the sign for the pitch he wanted to throw.

Then this happened.

The Wrigley Field crowd gave Hart a warm round of applause for his effort. Perhaps that’s why he bragged about his first-pitch prowess afterward via Instagram.

“Just threw a 273mph fast ball at the Cubs game!!!!!!,” Hart wrote. “Haters will say I’m lying … .”

Stick to jokes?

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images