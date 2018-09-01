Khalil Mack Rumors: Raiders Agree To Trade Star Pass Rusher To Bears

UPDATE (9:23 A.M. ET): Here are the reported details of the trade that will send Khalil Mack to the Bears:

It’s actually 2 first-rounders plus for Mack. https://t.co/gOutZd2tOD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY: Khalil Mack reportedly is on the move.

The All-Pro edge rusher has been holding out during the preseason in hopes of landing a lucrative contract extension with the Oakland Raiders. But the Raiders on Saturday agreed to trade the 27-year-old to the Chicago Bears, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, citing sources.

Sources to ESPN: Raiders and Bears have an agreement in place to trade Khalil Mack to Chicago. Still working through it, but Raiders now planning to send Mack to Chicago. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2018

While the deal seems like a virtual certainty at this point, there still are some details to work out.

The Bears have permission to work on a contract with Mack, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. Negotiations have been ongoing since Friday night.

The #Bears have permission to negotiate a deal with star Khalil Mack, and that has been ongoing since last night. They are the one team willing to go where the #Raiders needed them to go. This is happening. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2018

Assuming the trade eventually is completed, the Bears have landed themselves one of the NFL’s elite defensive talents.

Mack has averaged 12 sacks over his last three seasons with the Raiders. The University of Buffalo product has 40.5 sacks and 231 tackles over his four-year career.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images