Kyle Van Noy Has Perfect Reaction On Twitter After Patriots Blow Out Dolphins

It’s no secret that pandemonium tends to break out when the New England Patriots aren’t playing well. Fans often go ballistic while football pundits start declaring the downfall of the Pats’ dynasty.

So when the Patriots entered Week 4 action with a 1-2 record and a date with the undefeated Miami Dolphins on Sunday, there were a hearty amount of folks levying big long-term implications on the result.

Well, New England came through with a convincing 38-7 win over the Fins at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who had a fumble recovery in the victory, clearly knows his audience. After the victory, Van Noy had a pretty good response on Twitter.

All is right in New England now right??? Haha I’m playing y’all! Just for today it’s right tho and feels good to win! All love to #patsnation today. On to the next…. #beatcolts — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 30, 2018

Well put.

A 2-2 September isn’t totally foreign to the Patriots, and judging by the hashtag at end of the tweet, it sounds like Van Noy and his teammates already have their attention turned to their first opponent of October.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images