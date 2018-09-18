Kyle Van Noy Knows How Patriots’ Loss To Jaguars Will Be Perceived

With great expectations often comes unnecessary overreactions.

Look no further than the New England Patriots, who have been the talk of the football world after getting their lunch money taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. At the end of the day it’s a Week 2 loss, but much of the talk after the Patriots’ first loss of the season made it seem as though the sky was falling in New England.

This likely came as no surprise to linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who knew that his team’s defeat at TIAA Bank Field surely would not be dealt with rationally by fans and media alike.

“Everybody’s going to panic, right? It’s New England,” Van Noy said, per WEEI. “We’re disappointed in the loss. We have to look at the tape and each other and figure it out. It’ll get done.”

There’s no reason to not believe Van Noy when he says the Patriots will get it done either. New England notoriously has struggled in the first few weeks of the season before turning things around and coming into its stride come playoff time.

All things considered, there’s no need to push the panic button with the Pats at the moment.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports