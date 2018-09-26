Kyrie Irving Sounds Pretty Convincing About Wanting To Stay With Celtics

Kyrie Irving may have put any rumors to rest about leaving Boston.

The Celtics guard has been surrounded by talk about what his next move will be when he becomes a free agent next summer. Irving has expressed interest in staying in Boston, and Wednesday he confirmed it further with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols.

“Even if I ever try to think about that thought of going elsewhere, it would be like ‘what are you thinking? We’re pretty f-ing good here’,” he told Nichols. “Not just this year. But for years to come.”

Sure sounds like he’s staying put.

While a lot can happen between now and free agency, it certainly should put Celtics’ fans at ease knowing Irving sees just how good this team has the potential to be for many seasons to come.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images