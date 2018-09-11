Kyrie Irving, Terry Rozier Featured In NBA’s Top 10 Crossovers Of 2017-18

The Boston Celtics have their fair share of impressive ball-handlers.

Kyrie Irving is among them, and not only does he have the best handles on the Celtics, he’s among the elite in the NBA. That was reaffirmed Monday night when the NBA released a video of the 10 best crossovers from last season. Irving appears on the list twice, but he’s not the only Celtic.

Boston reserve guard Terry Rozier, who played quite a bit last season once Irving’s campaign ended due to injury, also made the cut.

Take a look:

Criss-crossin' with the TOP 10 CROSSOVERS from the 2017-18 season! #BESTofNBA pic.twitter.com/Ks1mcCYEUL — NBA (@NBA) September 11, 2018

Impressive.

Though Rozier will return to his role as the backup this season, the Celtics are in the enviable position of having two pretty solid guards.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images