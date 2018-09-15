Kyrie Irving To Knicks? Former Teammate J.R. Smith Thinks Chances Are ‘High’

Rumors are bound to swirl around Kyrie Irving all season long.

The Boston Celtics point guard has the ability to opt out of his current contract at the end of the upcoming season. While some believe Irving ultimately will wind up staying with the C’s, a number of rumors linking him to the New York Knicks have surfaced this summer.

And with a recent report suggesting the Duke product is the Knicks’ top target next offseason, the noise around Irving only will get louder as the season nears.

Enter J.R. Smith.

The Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard played alongside Irving for two-plus seasons with the Cavs, and he recently weighed in on the Irving-to-New York talk on Instagram.

The account NiceKicks posted a picture of Irving in a Knicks jersey and asked: “@kyrieirving is the Knicks’ top target in 2019. What are the chances they sign him? 👀” To which Smith commented “HIGH.”

Smith played for the Knicks before being traded to the Cavs during the 2014-15 season, so perhaps he and Irving have discussed the guard’s desire to play in Madison Square Garden and bring the Knicks back to prominence. Or perhaps Smith was just bored on social media and wanted to stir the pot.