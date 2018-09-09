LeBron James Issues Stern Warning To Lakers Teammate Who Dropped Pass

LeBron James is one of the most dominant scorers in all of the NBA, but he’s also one of the most gifted passers.

James has an uncanny ability to dish out slick dimes, which apparently is something that his new Los Angeles Lakers teammates still are getting used to.

And for the sake of their own well being, James advises that any Lakers on the court with him keep their head on a swivel.

According to Rob Pelinka, a teammate dropped LeBron's pass the other day because he didn't expect it, leading to this exchange: LeBron: "Man do you like your nose? Player: "Yeah…" LeBron: "Well get your hands ready, or I'm gonna break your nose!" — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) September 8, 2018

Yikes.

While James is expected to stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis for the Purple and Gold, L.A. surely is hoping that the star forward doesn’t log any broken noses on his stat line.

