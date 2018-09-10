LeBron James Ranks Aaron Rodgers Among ‘GOATs’ After Packers’ Win Vs. Bears

LeBron James’ observations on Aaron Rodgers’ latest feat simply proves GOATs recognize GOATs.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback blew away the Los Angeles Lakers superstar with his performance Sunday night in his team’s Week 1 win over the Chicago Bears. James said so himself Monday morning via Twitter, hours after Rodgers overcame a knee injury and a 20-point, fourth-quarter deficit to lead the Packers to victory.

Woke up this morning saying to myself @AaronRodgers12 You’re INCREDIBLY GOOD at Football my guy! One of the 🐐’s! Thank you 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 10, 2018

Rodgers’ status among active and retired great quarterbacks is a subject of intense debate. Some outside this region believe Rodgers is better than New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who many acknowledge as the greatest of all time.

As a subject of GOAT discussions himself, James skillfully worded his message to hail Rodgers for engineering the second-largest comeback win in Packers history without making the debate the story of his tweet.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin