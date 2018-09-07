LeGarrette Blount Claims Patriots ‘Didn’t Respect Me’ At End Of Tenure

LeGarrette Blount’s 2017 season couldn’t have ended any better.

Not only did he win the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. But the veteran running back also took down the New England Patriots, whom he felt disrespected him the previous offseason.

“The way things ended (in New England) was not to my liking,” Blount said in a segment of NFL Network’s “America’s Game” that aired Thursday night. “I had told them how bad I wanted to be there and how much I wanted to stay there and I didn’t want to leave, and they couldn’t get a deal done for me. I just felt like they didn’t respect me at all.”

Blount spent the 2013 season with New England and then returned for a second stint in 2014 after things didn’t work out with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He enjoyed two-plus productive seasons with the Patriots upon returning, even rushing for 1,161 yards and an NFL-high 18 touchdowns in 2016.

But the Patriots seemingly made little effort to re-sign Blount in free agency before the 2017 season. And that didn’t sit well with Blount, especially since New England placed a rarely used free agent tender on the University of Oregon product, making it more difficult for him to find a new team.

“It was perfect,” Blount said, with a grin, of beating the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. “It was perfect.”

Blount since has moved on from the Eagles, signing with the Detroit Lions this past offseason. The three-time Super Bowl champion — he won two rings with New England — had the last laugh, though, and he’s clearly relishing every minute of it.

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images