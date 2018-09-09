Leonard Fournette Injury: Jaguars Star Ruled Out With Hamstring Ailment

Leonard Fournette’s second NFL season is off to an ominous start.
The Jacksonville Jaguars running back suffered a hamstring injury midway through the second quarter of Sunday’s season opener against the New York Giants.
Fournette entered the medical tent shortly after his injury and originally was listed as questionable to return, but the Jaguars officially ruled him out in the second half.
We likely won’t know the extent of Fournette’s injury until later Sunday at the earliest, but losing the 23-year-old for any period of time would be a tough blow for Jacksonville. Fournette topped 1,000 yards rushing in his rookie campaign despite missing three games due to injury and is expected to be the workhorse of the Jaguars’ offense.
T.J. Yeldon filled in for Fournette — who had 41 rushing yards on nine carries at the time of his injury — and scored on a 1-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.
Stay tuned for more updates on Fournette as they become available.
Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP