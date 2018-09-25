Le’Veon Bell For Earl Thomas? Nick Wright Floats Intriguing Trade Idea

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly are listening to trade offers for running back Le’Veon Bell, while the Seattle Seahawks could deal away safety Earl Thomas.

So, what if the two All-Pro players just switched teams?

That’s the simple yet fascinating trade idea Nick Wright floated Tuesday on FS1’s “First Things First” while discussing Bell’s future in Pittsburgh.

"The only way I would trade L Bell is the rare player-for-player trade. A trade I think is interesting if the two players are amenable to it: Le'Veon Bell and Earl Thomas swapping teams." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/TovNaa0E96 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 25, 2018

Bell, who turned down a five-year, $70 million contract offer from the Steelers over the offseason, seemingly has no plans to join the team anytime soon, leading to a healthy dose of trade rumors. The 26-year-old is a duel-threat running back, capable of making an impact both on the ground and through the air, but his impending free agency and obvious desire to secure the most money possible could hurt his trade value.

Thomas, meanwhile, has been the subject of trade rumors since holding out over the offseason in the hopes of landing a contract extension with the Seahawks or being traded to a team that will give him a new deal. The 29-year-old is a game-changer in Seattle’s secondary, though, so it might be difficult for the ‘Hawks to part ways with Thomas despite him sitting out two practices last week.

All told, the Steelers could use a boost defensively, while the Seahawks would benefit from adding an elite playmaker to their offense. So perhaps the teams should consider the rare player-for-player swap, because it’s clear Bell and Thomas aren’t happy with their respective situations.

