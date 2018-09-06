NFL

Le’Veon Bell Seems Rattled By Steelers Teammates Blasting Him Over Holdout

by on Thu, Sep 6, 2018 at 7:47AM

Le’Veon Bell is prepared for a stand-off with the Pittsburgh Steelers over his contract situation. But he may be less prepared for the fallout.

Bell, who still hasn’t signed his $14.5 million franchise tag deal for the 2018 season, has yet to report to the Steelers, and there’s a legitimate chance he won’t play in Pittsburgh’s season opener against the Cleveland Browns, per a report.

The All-Pro running back’s absence Wednesday prompted some harsh remarks from his Steelers teammates; center Maurkice Pouncey called Bell’s holdout “selfish” and accused him of playing “hide-and-seek,” while guard Ramon Foster flat-out said Bell “doesn’t give a damn.”

Le’Veon’s OL speaks out on his absence from the team 😳

Those comments made their way quickly to Bell, it appears. Not only did the Steelers running back “like” Bleacher Report’s Instagram post of Pouncey and Foster’s comments, but he also left an ominous one-word reply.

Sounds like Bell wasn’t expecting this level of criticism from his teammates.

The Steelers’ locker room has the right to be upset with Bell, of course. When (if?) the 26-year-old returns to the team this season, it will be interesting to see how everyone gets along.

