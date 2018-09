Liverpool maintained their perfect record to the season with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring with 10 minutes on the clock when he finished powerfully from inside the area to set the Reds on their way.

Roberto Firmino doubled the lead just before half-time, heading in from a James Milner corner — his first goal of 2018-19. However, Leicester pulled one back when Alisson Becker was dispossessed by Kelechi Iheanacho, who squared for Rachid Ghezzal to convert. The Foxes pressed in search of an equalizer, but the Reds held out to secure the three points and make it four wins in a row.

