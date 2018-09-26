Liverpool Loses To Chelsea, Eliminated From Carabao Cup In Third Round

Liverpool’s winning streak came to an end as Chelsea claimed a 2-1 comeback victory in their Carabao Cup third-round game Wednesday at Anfield.

Having weathered early pressure from the visitors, the Reds steadily asserted themselves and created a series of chances either side of half-time.

The breakthrough eventually came against his former club from Daniel Sturridge — who made amends for an earlier miss by emphatically volleying past Willy Caballero in the 59th minute.

But the Blues overturned their deficit in the final stages, with Emerson equalizing before substitute Eden Hazard slammed in a winner for Maurizio Sarri’s men and eliminated Liverpool.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com