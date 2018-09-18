Liverpool Vs. PSG Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Liverpool’s potential road to European glory will begin with a tough test at home.

The Reds will host PSG on Tuesday at Anfield in their UEFA Champions League Group C opener. Liverpool reached the final of last season’s Champions League and hopes to cement itself as Europe’s best team this term. PSG is desperate to reach at least the Champions League semifinal for the first time since its owners set out to make the club into a European powerhouse after buying the club in 2011.

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino is doubtful to play against PSG due to the eye injury he suffered Saturday in the Reds’ win over Tottenham. Daniel Sturridge might lead Liverpool’s attacking line if Firmino is unable to play.

PSG superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe missed Friday’s win over St. Ettienne but are expected to grace feature at Anfield for the first time in their respective careers.

Here’s how and when to watch Liverpool vs. PSG online:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com